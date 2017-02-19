NAB commits to work transparently for corruption free Pakistan: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB is committed to work with absolute professionalism, transparently and on merit for a corruption free Pakistan.

Chairman said that NAB has chalked out a proactive and

comprehensive Anti Corruption Strategy to eradicate corruption from

the country by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy.

He said this while chairing a meeting to review progress of NAB

at NAB headquarters, here on Sunday, said a press release.

NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by

fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan

defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by

government servants etc, Chairman added.

He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and

investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of

2015 to 2016.

The comparative figures for the latest three years are

indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff

in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight

against corruption is being taken as a national duty.

The Chairman said that NAB has established Forensic Science

Lab (FSL) in NAB and timelines have been prescribed for efficient,

effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit

of 10 months.

NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation

Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective

wisdom of senior supervisory officers.

This system will not only lend quality to the work but also

ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings.

He said that concept of CIT has proved very successful in

order to improve quality of inquiry and investigations and benefit

from the experience and collective wisdom of senior officers.

Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB is role model for SAARC

countries. Pakistan is first Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption forum

in order to have collaborative efforts for eradication of corruption

on the basis of best practices.

NAB has signed MOU with China in order to eradicate

corruption. Under this MOU, Pakistan and China will oversee and

ensure transparency in Pakistan China Economic Corridor Projects.

He said that to create awareness against the ill effects of

corruption among the youth of Pakistan, NAB in collaboration with

Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a Memorandum of

Understanding (MoU).

Over 42,000 Character Building Societies (CBSs) have been

established by NAB in the country in universities/colleges to create

awareness against corruption as youths are considered a vanguard in

this fight.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB has devised Partly Quantified

Grading System (PQGS) to review and evaluate the performance of all

NAB Regional Bureaus in order to know about their strengths and

weaknesses.

The annual inspection of all regional bureaus will be

completed at the end of Feb 2017.

He said that in order to identify loopholes, suggest ways and

means to plug loopholes and measures for improvement/strengthening

regulatory mechanism of Federal and Provincial Governments for

transparency, meritocracy, fair play and compliance of relevant laws

/ rules, NAB has constituted prevention committees on Capital

Development Authority (CDA), Ministry of Religious Affairs,

Agriculture and National Food security, National Health Services,

Regulations and Coordination, Prevention Committee on FBR,

Prevention Committee on PID and Prevention Committees constituted in

Provinces relating to Health, Education, Revenue and Housing,

Cooperatives etc.

NAB’s Prevention Committee on Ministry of Religious Affairs

has forwarded its recommendations to Ministry of Religious Affairs

which were considered by Ministry of Religious Affairs very

aggressively in order to provide better facilities to Hajis and to

address problems of Hajis. Due to this reason, arrangements made by

Ministry of Religious Affairs during 2016 were appreciated by all

Hujaj.

He emphasized that all regional bureaus of NAB to constitute

Prevention Committees in different departments in consultation with

concerned departments so that NAB may identify / suggest ways and

means to plug loopholes and measures for improvement / strengthening

regulatory mechanism of Federal and Provincial Governments for

transparency, meritocracy, fair play and compliance of relevant

laws / rules for further effective working of Provincial Departments.