NAB commits to work transparently for corruption free Pakistan: Chairman NAB

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB is committed to work with absolute professionalism, transparently and on merit for a corruption free Pakistan.
Chairman said that NAB has chalked out a proactive and
comprehensive Anti Corruption Strategy to eradicate corruption from
the country by adopting Zero Tolerance Policy.
He said this while chairing a meeting to review progress of NAB
at NAB headquarters, here on Sunday, said a press release.
NAB’s prime focus is on cases of cheating public at large by
fraudulent financial companies, bank frauds, willful bank loan
defaults, misuse of authority and embezzlement of state funds by
government servants etc, Chairman added.
He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and
investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of
2015 to 2016.
The comparative figures for the latest three years are
indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB staff
in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight
against corruption is being taken as a national duty.
The Chairman said that NAB has established Forensic Science
Lab (FSL) in NAB and timelines have been prescribed for efficient,
effective and expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit
of 10 months.
NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine Investigation
Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience and collective
wisdom of senior supervisory officers.
This system will not only lend quality to the work but also
ensure that no single individual can influence the proceedings.
He said that concept of CIT has proved very successful in
order to improve quality of inquiry and investigations and benefit
from the experience and collective wisdom of senior officers.
Qamar Zaman Chaudhry said that NAB is role model for SAARC
countries. Pakistan is first Chairman of SAARC Anti Corruption forum
in order to have collaborative efforts for eradication of corruption
on the basis of best practices.
NAB has signed MOU with China in order to eradicate
corruption. Under this MOU, Pakistan and China will oversee and
ensure transparency in Pakistan China Economic Corridor Projects.
He said that to create awareness against the ill effects of
corruption among the youth of Pakistan, NAB in collaboration with
Higher Education Commission (HEC) signed a Memorandum of
Understanding (MoU).
Over 42,000 Character Building Societies (CBSs) have been
established by NAB in the country in universities/colleges to create
awareness against corruption as youths are considered a vanguard in
this fight.
The Chairman NAB said that NAB has devised Partly Quantified
Grading System (PQGS) to review and evaluate the performance of all
NAB Regional Bureaus in order to know about their strengths and
weaknesses.
The annual inspection of all regional bureaus will be
completed at the end of Feb 2017.
He said that in order to identify loopholes, suggest ways and
means to plug loopholes and measures for improvement/strengthening
regulatory mechanism of Federal and Provincial Governments for
transparency, meritocracy, fair play and compliance of relevant laws
/ rules, NAB has constituted prevention committees on Capital
Development Authority (CDA), Ministry of Religious Affairs,
Agriculture and National Food security, National Health Services,
Regulations and Coordination, Prevention Committee on FBR,
Prevention Committee on PID and Prevention Committees constituted in
Provinces relating to Health, Education, Revenue and Housing,
Cooperatives etc.
NAB’s Prevention Committee on Ministry of Religious Affairs
has forwarded its recommendations to Ministry of Religious Affairs
which were considered by Ministry of Religious Affairs very
aggressively in order to provide better facilities to Hajis and to
address problems of Hajis. Due to this reason, arrangements made by
Ministry of Religious Affairs during 2016 were appreciated by all
Hujaj.
He emphasized that all regional bureaus of NAB to constitute
Prevention Committees in different departments in consultation with
concerned departments so that NAB may identify / suggest ways and
means to plug loopholes and measures for improvement / strengthening
regulatory mechanism of Federal and Provincial Governments for
transparency, meritocracy, fair play and compliance of relevant
laws / rules for further effective working of Provincial Departments.
