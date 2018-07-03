NAB Chief orders report on industrial land allotment in Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Tuesday sought report of alleged illegal allotment of commercial and industrial land allotted in Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority (GIEDA), Balochistan.

Taking notice of notice of the alleged complaint, the Chairman Director General NAB, Balochistan ordered inquiry into an alleged multi-billion scam featuring illegal land allotment in Gwadar, after reports of private individuals being allotted 3,167 acres of state land worth Rs 70 billion in port city.

The alleged illegal allotment of land by Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority, Balochistan

turned it into an estate agency as per report.

During initial scrutiny of record, it has transpired that the rules had totally been ignored by Gwadar Industrial Estate Development Authority while allotting commercial and industrial plots.

The plots were distributed among favorites and relatives with help of facilitators.

Furthermore, the files of industrial plots were sold on basis of personal likes and dislikes by rejecting applications of eligible industrialists and potential investors.

Keeping in view, Justice Javed Iqbal sought complete report of allotment of commercial and industrial land in Gwadar Industrial Development Authority with 15 days.