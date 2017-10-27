NAB Chief orders inquiry against NTS for alleged leakage of papers

ISLAMABAD, Oct 27 (APP):Chairman, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal on Friday ordered an inquiry against National Testing Service (NTS) on account of alleged embezzlement and leakage of question papers before test.

The NTS, which has allegedly failed to protect rights of students, would also be probed on this matter.

A statement issued here said following directions of Chairman, the Bureau has started inquiry against NTS.

It said the Chairman said NAB would not allow any institution to affect the future of students by violating merit and

transparency.

The Bureau, which has received numerous complaints against NTS, has clubbed all of them and started inquiry, it

added.

It said on numerous occasions NTS papers were leaked prior to tests due to which right of deserving students

was compromised.