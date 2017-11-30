NAB Chairman wants looted money deposited to national exchequer

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice Javed Iqbal reiterated his firm resolve of not sparing the corrupt, dragging them in the dock and depositing the looted money to national exchequer.

Speaking during Public Complainants hearing (‘Open Ketchery’), he assured the complainants to resolve their corruption related complaints as per NAB law as he firmly believes on across the board accountability, said a press release issued here Thursday.

The chairman said he was committed to implementing the principle of ‘Accountability for All’ without any pressure or influence.

The chairman heard public complaints individually, patiently and issued on spot orders of resolving the complaints.

It merits mentioning here that the chairman had promised directly hearing out complaints the public may have about corruption. This public hearing will be held on the last Thursday of every month between 2 pm to 4 pm at the bureau’s headquarters.

The bureau has asked the complainants to remain punctual and bring complete applications along with their Computerized National Identity Cards and solid evidence.