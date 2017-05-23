NAB chairman, PBA discuss matters of media industry

ISLAMABAD, May 23 (APP): A high powered delegation comprising

senior office bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA) called on Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Qamar Zaman

Chaudhry and discussed the matters related to media industry.

The delegation headed by PBA chairman Mian Aamer Mehmood

comprised Sultan Lakhani, Mir Ibrahim Rahman, Shakeel Masud Hussain

and Tahir A Khan, says a press release.

During the meeting, role of media towards safeguarding national and security interests, issues of national importance and the Axact case were discussed.

Talking to the delegation, Chairman NAB asked the media heads to play their role and utilise the immense power of media to further national interests, safeguard social and religious values and prove a bulwark against the tide of corruption and malpractices.

The delegation raised its concerns regarding the progress into Axact scandal and said some media channels were being funded through

dubious, untaxed and unverified money from abroad.

The Chairman NAB said that no compromise would be made towards

anything that would affect the image of the country or violated laws

of the land.

He said that efforts were underway to ensure that independent media progressed and prospered in an open and transparent manner.