NAB arrests Capt (r) Safdar in Avenfield case

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Sunday arrested Capt (R) Safdar in Avenfield Case from Rawalpindi who was hiding after issuance of his arrest warrants on July 6.

The accountability court had passed a judgement here on July 6 and convicted Capt (R) Safdar for one year.

According to a statement issued by NAB, the accountability court issued his arrest warrants, but he did not surrender before NAB and was hiding in his home town just to avoid arrest.

NAB’s Investigation teams conducted raids at all his residences at Abbotabad, Mansehra and Haripur to arrest him in line with the judgement and subsequently the arrest warrants issued by the accountability court.

After continued raids and legal action of NAB, he shifted from Abbotabad to Rawalpindi/Islamabad, the statement added.

The NAB identified his location and when reached to arrest him, he gathered some of his party leaders and workers just to create law and order situation in Rawalpindi, but NAB team was ready to arrest him and sought the help of Rawalpindi police in order to control law and order situation.

If he was law abiding, then why he had not surrendered himself in NAB after issuance of his arrest warrants, the statement said.

Today NAB identified his location and its team reached Rawalpindi to arrest him but he started delivering hate speeches unlawfully and gathered some party workers just to avoid his arrest, but NAB was duty bound to arrest him in order to implement the judgment of the accountability court.

Meanwhile, the chairman NAB has also taken serious notice of provision of shelter to an accused person and creation of law and order situation and ordered Director General NAB Rawalpindi to probe the matter in detail and also identify the culprits who provided shelter to a convicted person unlawfully and created hurdles in the arrest of Capt (r) Safdar.

The chairman NAB has further directed the DG NAB Rawalpindi to investigate that why Rawalpindi police allegedly did not stop people to join a convicted person despite of imposition of Section 144 in the city.

After arrest, Capt (r) Safdar has been shifted in NAB Rawalpindi. A team of doctors have examined him completely and declared him physically fit.

He will be produced before the accountability court on Monday, July 9, as per law.