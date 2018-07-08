NAB arrests Cap t® Safdar in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, Jul 08 (APP):A National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team Sunday arrested Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, son-in law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, here for being convicted by an accountability court in the Avenfield property reference.

Earlier, Safdar was given a warm welcome by PML-N leaders and workers when he reached here in Rawalpindi.

The workers, who were part of his convoy, resisted attempts to arrest Safdar.

After reaching the election office of PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi, Safdar while addressing a public gathering, said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was united under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, who had promoted democratic process in the country. Multi-billion mega development projects were completed by the PML-N government, he added.

He alleged that Nawaz Sharif’s only crime was that he wanted to take Pakistan forward, but there were people,

who opposed the development process. The Panama Papers case was a fake one, he claimed.

He said Nawaz Sharif made the country’s defence impregnable and urged the the people to vote for PML-N on July 25. “Respect the vote”, and prove it on the polling day, he added.

He criticised the court verdict, however, he said the PML-N respected the judiciary and its decisions.

Safdar said Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had no considerable support in the constituency and the PML-N would win the election as its candidate Chaudhry Daniyal was a strong candidate.

He demanded that former dictator General ® Pervez Musharraf, who had derailed democracy in the country and violated the rule of law, must be brought back to face the courts.

He was accompanied by PML-N leaders Chaudhry Tanveer, Hanif Abbasi, Malik Abrar, Shakeel Awan, Chaudhry Daniyal, Chaudhry Sarfraz Afzal, Zia Ullah Shah, Zaib Un Nisa, Maqbool Ahmed and others.