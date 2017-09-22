NAB absolutely committed to rooting out corruption with iron hands: Qamar

ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Friday said the Bureau is absolutely committed to rooting out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hands.
Our overall performance remained excellent as compared to
other Anti-Corruption Organizations, he said these remarks while addressing the NAB Officers during his farewell visit to Multan Bureau.
The Chairman said due to number of new initiatives taken
during his tenure, PILDAT, Transparency International and World Economic Forum have appreciated Pakistan due to NAB efforts.
Today NAB has rejuvenated and the hard work being put in
by officers/officials is commendable, he said and added NAB
during the last four years has recovered Rs. 50 billion from
corrupt and deposited in national exchequer.
He said the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to same period of 2014 to 2017 and added NAB since its inception, has recovered Rs. 290 billion.
Qamar Zaman said today NAB is the Chairman of SAARC Anti-Corruption Forum and it is the only Organization in the world to which China has signed MoU to streamline cooperation in field of anti-corruption and oversee projects to be undertaken under CEPC.
He said NAB has established its first Forensic Science Lab (FSL) in Islamabad which has facilities of Digital Forensics,
Questioned Documents and Fingerprint Analysis.
The Chairman said NAB has rationalized its workload and
timelines have been prescribed for efficient, effective and
expeditious disposal of cases putting a maximum limit of 10
months – from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation
and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.
NAB has also introduced a new System of Combine
Investigation Team (CIT) in order to benefit from the experience
and collective wisdom of senior supervisory officers, a system of
CIT comprising of Director, Additional Director, Investigation
Officer and a Senior Legal Counsel has been put in place. This
will not only lend quality to the work but also ensure that no
single individual can influence the proceedings. The results of
CIT are very encouraging.
The Chairman said NAB Multan is one of the important Regional
Bureaus which plays prominent role in contributing towards overall
performance.
He appreciated the performance of NAB Multan and directed
all ranks of officers to work more vigilantly, diligently and
honestly in order to curb corruption and corrupt practices from
country.
He said performance of all wings of NAB Multan under
supervision of Atiq-ur-Rehman, Director General Multan is
appreciated and hoped that NAB Multan would continue its
performance in future.
Earlier, Director General, Multan, in his welcome address
said the idea of spreading operational activities vigorously in
far-flung areas of county has left indelible impact in terms of
out-reach, service delivery and responsiveness in combating
corruption in southern Punjab.
NAB Multan within short span of two years has been successful
in bringing about social and cultural change to palpable extent in
society.
He said processing of over 5200 complaints is witness to our
success story of public confidence and trust reposed on NAB Multan.
Highlighting performance, the DG said NAB Multan conducted
356 Complaint Verification, 121 Inquiries, 58 Investigations and
recovered Rs. 1392 million in cash and 81.15 million indirect
recoveries besides retrieval of hundreds of plots and state land and
returned to rightful owners.
At same time, we have conducted 13 Seminars, 4 workshops at
district level, established 11 Character Building Societies (CBS)
in Universities/Colleges and Schools to aware youth about ill
effects of corruption at an early age.
He said Chairman NAB while heading National Accountability
Bureau under given circumstances has performed exceptional well.
“You have not only steered ship out of tumultuous storms but also
set very high standards of leadership,” he said, adding that
innovations and improvements under your tenure in terms of
introducing new initiatives of Combined Investigation Team (CIT),
Monitoring and Evaluation System (MES), Internal Accountability
Mechanism (IAM), Timelines, quantitative and qualitative posed
annual and midterm inspections, merit based recruitments, holding
of SAARC conference etc. will be remembered in golden words.
The DG said Chairman NAB has always been remained a guiding
force for us in discharge of duties without any fear and favour.
He said that strong leadership like yours led the
organization in right direction with proactive Anti-Corruption
Strategy which was implemented in letter and spirit, due to which
NAB Multan’s performance remained excellent.
“We have nabbed corrupt and deposited millions of looted money
of people in national exchequer,” he added.
Upon arrival, Chairman NAB reviewed guard of honor.
NAB absolutely committed to rooting out corruption with iron hands: Qamar
ISLAMABAD, Sept 22 (APP): Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Qamar Zaman Chaudhry on Friday said the Bureau is absolutely committed to rooting out corruption in all its forms and manifestations with iron hands.