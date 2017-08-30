NA unanimously rejects Trump’s statement

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): The National Assembly on Wednesday,

in its resolution, unanimously rejected the unacceptable targeting

of Pakistan by the US President Trump and called upon the government to consider suspension of cooperation with the US particularly the

provision of ‘Ground/Air Lines’ of communication through Pakistan.

The resolution was moved by Minister for Foreign Affairs

Khawaja Muhammad Asif on behalf of all parties in the House.

The National Assembly also rejected claims of General

Nicholson, NATO Commander in Afghanistan regarding existence of

Taliban shuras in Quetta and Peshawar.

“Given Indian known support to terrorism and its destablizing

policies in the region, this House condemns attempts by the Trump

Administration to provide more space to India in Afghanistan and

considers it a move highly detrimental to regional stability, and

complete failure to understand existing ground realities and

emerging challenges in the region. It also condemns Indian state-

inflicted repression on the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and

reiterates Pakistan continued diplomatic, political and moral

support for their struggle for self-determination,” the resolution

said.

Reading out the resolution, Minister for Foreign Affairs

Khawaja Muhammad Asif said the House also rejected the US claim of

giving Pakistan billions of dollars in aid. In fact Pakistan economy

has suffered a loss of more than $ 123 billion, he added.

The house denounced the complete disregard and lack of respect

for Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in countering terrorism.

The fact that more than 70,000 Pakistanis have been victims of

terrorism, a menace brought to the region four decades ago, has been

totally ignored, the resolution said.

“The National Assembly acknowledges the sacrifices of the

security forces in their counter-terrorism operations and expresses

full support for the counter terrorism operations being conducted by

the armed forces of Pakistan along with the Rangers and Law

Enforcement Agencies,” it said.

The house reiterated that as a responsible nuclear weapon

state, Pakistan has in place a robust and credible command and

control system which has been universally recognized.

The National Assembly regards President Trump’s and General

Nicholson’s statements on Pakistan as hostile and threatening and

calls on the government of Pakistan to:-

“express the determination of people of Pakistan to protect

Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity;

– consider the postponement of any visits by US delegations to

Pakistan or by Pakistani delegations/officials to the USA;

– consider suspension of cooperation with the US particularly

the provision of Ground/Air Lines of Communication (GLOSC/ALOCs)

through Pakistan;

– draw up and inform the US and the Afghan government of a

blueprint for the return of all Afghan refugees in a dignified but

specified timeframe;

formulate economic policies to deal with any situation arising

out of the absence of US assistance;

– commence a diplomatic initiative, particularly with friendly

countries in the region, to inform the international community of

Pakistan’s counter terrorism strategy and success and the

repercussions on the region of he failed US Afghan policy and

– reiterate Pakistan’s determination to strengthen border

control measures on the international border with Afghanistan and

demand cooperation and similar action from Afghanistan and ISF.”