NA summoned to meet on Dec 7

ISLAMABAD, Nov 28 (APP):President Mamnoon Hussain has summoned the National Assembly session to meet on December 7 (Thursday) at 04:00 pm at the Parliament House.
The President has summoned the session in exercise of powers conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, said a press release issued here Tuesday.
