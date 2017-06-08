NA strongly condemns attacks on Iranian Parliament, Khomeini’s mausoleum

ISLAMABAD, June 8 (APP): National Assembly Thursday unanimously

passed a resolution condemning terror attacks on the Parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini.

The resolution was moved by Minister of Law and Justice Zahid Hamid on

behalf of all the members in the house.

“This house expresses its solidarity with the people and Parliament of

our brotherly neighbour Iran, and reiterates its resolve to jointly combat the menace of terrorism with our neighbours in the region,” the resolution said.