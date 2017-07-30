ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP):National Assembly Secretariat has
started the process for issuing nomination papers for the election
of new leader of the House.
The nomination papers would be received until 2 pm Monday.
PML-N candidate for coveted slot Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shaikh
Rasheed Ahmed has far obtained the nomination papers from the office
of the Secretary National Assembly.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Sadiq would scrutinize the
papers at 3:00 pm the same day.The President has already summoned
the National Assembly session on Tuesday at 3 pm.
After the election, the new prime minister will take oath of
his office. The President will administer the oath.After taking
oath, the new prime minister will constitute the federal cabinet.
NA starts issuing nomination papers for PM’s election
