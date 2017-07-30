NA starts issuing nomination papers for PM’s election

ISLAMABAD, July 30 (APP):National Assembly Secretariat has

started the process for issuing nomination papers for the election

of new leader of the House.

The nomination papers would be received until 2 pm Monday.

PML-N candidate for coveted slot Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Shaikh

Rasheed Ahmed has far obtained the nomination papers from the office

of the Secretary National Assembly.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Sadiq would scrutinize the

papers at 3:00 pm the same day.The President has already summoned

the National Assembly session on Tuesday at 3 pm.

After the election, the new prime minister will take oath of

his office. The President will administer the oath.After taking

oath, the new prime minister will constitute the federal cabinet.