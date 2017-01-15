NA spokesperson clarifies remarks against National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The National Assembly Spokesperson

has made clarification regarding the remarks published in a section

of press on January 12,2017 that it trashed the Unattended Orphans (Rehabilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2016, passed by the Senate.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the NA Spokesperson said

that the Bills originating in the Senate and transmitted to the

Assembly were processed in the National Assembly Secretariat

strictly in accordance with the provisions of Article 70 of the

Constitution read with rules 144, 145 & 146 of the Rules of

Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

He referred to Article 70 of the Constitution which provides

that a Bill with respect to any matter in the Federal Legislative

List may originate in either House and shall, if it is passed by

the House in which it originated, be transmitted to the other House

and if it is rejected or is not passed within ninety days of its

laying (and not within 90-days of transmission) in the House, at

the request of the House in which it originated, it shall be

considered in the joint sitting.

In pursuance of rule 144, the Secretary National Assembly has

circulated every Bill among the members of Assembly transmitted by

the Senate to the National Assembly. The Spokesperson highlighted

that under rule 145, at any time after the Bill has been so

circulated, any Minister in the case of a Government Bill or, in any

other case, any member may give notice of his intention to move that

the Bill be taken into consideration.

He further stated that under rule 146, on the day on which the

motion for consideration is put down in the Orders of the Day, the

Minister or, as the case may be, the member giving notice may move

that the Bill be taken into consideration. He reiterated that unless

any member or a Minister gives Notice of his intention to move such

motion, no further proceedings can be conducted in this regard.

He also informed that till date 17 Government Bills,

transmitted by the Senate to the present National Assembly were duly

processed by the Secretariat, considered/passed by the National

Assembly and enacted.

The Spokesperson said that five Private Member’s Bills

referred to the Joint Sitting were passed as well.

However, 19 Private Members’ Bills were transmitted by the

Senate to the National Assembly which as per rules were circulated

among the members and are still awaiting notices for consideration

to be given by a member of the Assembly under rule 145 of the Rules

of Procedure. Unless any member gives notice of the same it cannot

be processed/considered by the National Assembly.

He categorically emphasized that the Unattended Orphans

(Rehabilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2016 on its receipt from the

Senate was promptly processed in the National Assembly as it was

duly circulated amongst the Members, laid before the Assembly,

referred to the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat for its

consideration and report to the Assembly which was done accordingly

and was also placed on the Orders of the Day.

Therefore the Bill was duly and effectively processed as per

rules.

Astonishingly, while making the alleged statement of trashing

the aforesaid Bill by the National Assembly, they forgot that as a

consequence of similar parliamentary practices two Bills passed by

the National Assembly namely the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council

(Amendment) Bill, 2016 and the Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2016

were also returned to National Assembly having not been passed by

the Senate within ninety days.