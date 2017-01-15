NA spokesperson clarifies remarks against National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The National Assembly Spokesperson
has made clarification regarding the remarks published in a section
of press on January 12,2017 that it trashed the Unattended Orphans (Rehabilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2016, passed by the Senate.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the NA Spokesperson said
that the Bills originating in the Senate and transmitted to the
Assembly were processed in the National Assembly Secretariat
strictly in accordance with the provisions of Article 70 of the
Constitution read with rules 144, 145 & 146 of the Rules of
Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.
He referred to Article 70 of the Constitution which provides
that a Bill with respect to any matter in the Federal Legislative
List may originate in either House and shall, if it is passed by
the House in which it originated, be transmitted to the other House
and if it is rejected or is not passed within ninety days of its
laying (and not within 90-days of transmission) in the House, at
the request of the House in which it originated, it shall be
considered in the joint sitting.
In pursuance of rule 144, the Secretary National Assembly has
circulated every Bill among the members of Assembly transmitted by
the Senate to the National Assembly. The Spokesperson highlighted
that under rule 145, at any time after the Bill has been so
circulated, any Minister in the case of a Government Bill or, in any
other case, any member may give notice of his intention to move that
the Bill be taken into consideration.
He further stated that under rule 146, on the day on which the
motion for consideration is put down in the Orders of the Day, the
Minister or, as the case may be, the member giving notice may move
that the Bill be taken into consideration. He reiterated that unless
any member or a Minister gives Notice of his intention to move such
motion, no further proceedings can be conducted in this regard.
He also informed that till date 17 Government Bills,
transmitted by the Senate to the present National Assembly were duly
processed by the Secretariat, considered/passed by the National
Assembly and enacted.
The Spokesperson said that five Private Member’s Bills
referred to the Joint Sitting were passed as well.
However, 19 Private Members’ Bills were transmitted by the
Senate to the National Assembly which as per rules were circulated
among the members and are still awaiting notices for consideration
to be given by a member of the Assembly under rule 145 of the Rules
of Procedure. Unless any member gives notice of the same it cannot
be processed/considered by the National Assembly.
He categorically emphasized that the Unattended Orphans
(Rehabilitation and Welfare) Bill, 2016 on its receipt from the
Senate was promptly processed in the National Assembly as it was
duly circulated amongst the Members, laid before the Assembly,
referred to the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat for its
consideration and report to the Assembly which was done accordingly
and was also placed on the Orders of the Day.
Therefore the Bill was duly and effectively processed as per
rules.
Astonishingly, while making the alleged statement of trashing
the aforesaid Bill by the National Assembly, they forgot that as a
consequence of similar parliamentary practices two Bills passed by
the National Assembly namely the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council
(Amendment) Bill, 2016 and the Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2016
were also returned to National Assembly having not been passed by
the Senate within ninety days.
NA spokesperson clarifies remarks against National Assembly
ISLAMABAD, Jan 15 (APP): The National Assembly Spokesperson