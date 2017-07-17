NA Speaker,Deputy speaker condemns Peshawar bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi on
Monday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Hayatabad, Peshawar.
In a separate statements, NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker have
expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the
blast.
They sympathized with victim families and prayed for the early
recovery of the injured.
