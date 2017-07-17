NA Speaker,Deputy speaker condemns Peshawar bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi on

Monday strongly condemned the bomb blast in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

In a separate statements, NA Speaker and Deputy Speaker have

expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the

blast.

They sympathized with victim families and prayed for the early

recovery of the injured.