PESHAWAR, Jun 07 (APP):The Speaker, National Assembly, Asad Qaiser arrived in his native town, Marghuz (Swabi) on Friday wherein the local residents congratulated him on Eidul Fitre and Umra.

Speaking to the people, the Speaker National Assembly said that on the occasion of Eidul Fitre they should have to include orphans, destitute, poor and deserving people in the celebrations of eid.

Later, he also visited Shamo Khel where he condoled the death of girls in the boat accident in Kundal Dam with their father. He said that he fully share the grief of the bereaved family at this hour of grief and sorrow. He said that the government will extend all possible final assistance to the affected family.

On this occasion, he also directed the district administration for making fool-proof arrangements at such places, so no such incident occur in future and save the loss of precious lives.