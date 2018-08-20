NA speaker visits NA secretariat, seek budget, expenses of secretariat

ISLAMABAD, Aug 20 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser along with the senior officers of National Assembly Secretariat visited different offices of National Assembly Secretariat on Monday.

On the occasion the speaker directed the officers of the National Assembly to adopt austerity measures according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and make efforts to reduce the expenses of the Secretariat.

He also directed the officers to consider the tax paid money is a fidelity of nation and reduce the unnecessary expenses of the Secretariat. He also sought the details of budget and expenses of National Assembly Secretariat.

The Speaker also visited the Library and Research Centre of National Assembly Secretariat and directed the officers to provide all out support in connection with the legislation to members of the National Assembly.

He said that Library and Research Centre were very important offices in the Parliament of any country to help out the legislatures in legislation work.

He assured to upgrade the Library and Research Centre of the National Assembly. The officers of the National Assembly also briefed the Speaker about of the work of the different branches of the National Assembly.

Later on the Speaker also visited the Chambers of Federal Ministers in Parliament House and reviewed the facilities provided there.