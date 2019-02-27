NA speaker stresses forging unity among ranks of various segments of society

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday stressed forging unity among ranks of various segments of society to meet challenges being confronted by the country.

Talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan, he said the country was passing through a critical time. The role of political leadership is important in bringing unity among our ranks. Pakistanis are brave nation and capable to meet challenges, a press release said.