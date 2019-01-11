NA Speaker reconstitutes Committee on appointment of CEC, members

ISLAMABAD, Jan 11 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has reconstituted the Parliamentary Committee on appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and members of the Election commission of Pakistan. Notification to this effect has been issued by the National Assembly Secretariat on Friday. The Speaker has reconstituted the Parliamentary Committee in pursuance of clause (2B) of Article 213 read with clause (2) of Article 218 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. The Parliamentary Committee comprises MNAs Muhammad Mian Soomro, Omar Ayub Khan, Syed Fakhar Imam, Ramesh Kumar Vankwani, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Sana Ullah Khan, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Shahida Akhtar Ali, Senators Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, Naseebullah Bazai, Mushahid Ullah Khan and Dr. Sikandar Mandhro.