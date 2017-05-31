NA Speaker, Parliamentary delegation condemn Kabul terror attack

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq and members of the Parliamentary Delegation Wednesday
strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Kabul.
In a statement, Speaker National Assembly and the members who had
visited Afghanistan, expressed solidarity with people and government of Afghanistan.
They also expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious
lives in the attack.
