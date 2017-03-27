NA Speaker meets Turkish counterpart; reiterates desire to further strengthen bilateral ties

ISLAMABAD, March 27 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal and unwavering solidarity with the people, government and the Parliament of Turkey.

Ayaz Sadiq reiterated this solidarity with Turkey in his meeting with Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA), Ismail Kahraman in Ankara, a message received here from Ankara said.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, who is currently visiting Turkey along with a parliamentary delegation at the invitation of Speaker Ismail Kahraman, had a tete-e-tete with his counterpart at the Turkish Parliament, followed by delegation-level talks between the two sides.

During these meetings, a broad spectrum of issues pertaining to bilateral relations, as well as regional and international developments came under discussion.

Welcoming the Pakistani parliamentary delegation, Speaker Ismail Kahraman recalled that Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was one of the first parliamentary leaders to telephone him thrice on the night of July 15 to express solidarity of the Pakistani Parliament and the people against the illegal action.

He again thanked for the gesture where both Houses of Pakistan’s Parliament passed unanimous resolutions in support of Turkish leadership and democratic institutions.

Speaker Ayaz Sadiq paid tribute to the Turkish people and their democratic representatives for their historic defiance against the heinous coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

He said that the entire world witnessed an unprecedented example of human resolve and sacrifice on the night of July 15 that would continue to serve as an inspiration for all. The will of the people prevailed as opposed to the force of guns, he added.

The Speaker underscored Pakistan’s firm and unwavering resolve to stand by Turkey in face of all challenges, including against the common threat posed by terrorism.

Recalling the historic and unparalleled fraternal ties between the two brotherly countries, Ayaz Sadiq noted with deep appreciation the vital role of the parliamentarians of the two countries, especially the members of the Pakistan-Turkey Friendship Group, in transforming these cordial ties into a strong partnership.

He expressed Pakistan’s resolve to continue transforming this deep-rooted relationship towards tapping the bilateral economic and trade potential for the benefit and prosperity of the peoples of the two regions.

He reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to continue taking steps to bequeath the exemplary relationship between the two countries to the future generations.

The Speaker thanked the Turkish government for the participation of Turkey’s traditional Mehter Band in the ‘Pakistan Day’ Parade in Islamabad on March 23, 2017 – a gesture which was deeply appreciated by the Pakistani people who were enthralled by its performance.

During the delegation-level meeting, the Speaker was also accompanied by the parliamentary delegation consisting of representatives from all major political parties of Pakistan, including Muhammad Parvez Malik; Ms. Shagufta Jumani; Ms.Seema Mohiuddeen Jameeli; Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb; Ms. Shaista Pervez Malik; Mujahid Ali; Syed Amir Ali Shah Jamote, and Sheikh Salahuddin.

Senior members of the Turkish Parliament were also present during the meeting.

Speaker Ismail Kahraman later hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting parliamentary delegation.

The National Assembly Speaker also visited the section of the Turkish Parliament that was bombed on the night of July 15, 2016, along with Speaker Ismail Kahraman, who briefed him on the occasion.

Earlier, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and the delegation visited the Mausoleum of Gazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to pay homage to the founder of the Turkish Republic.

The Speaker laid a wreath at the mausoleum and lauded Ataturk’s visionary leadership and great statesmanship on the occasion.