NA Speaker inaugurates Baby Day Care Center at Parliament House

ISLAMABAD, April 13 (APP): Speaker National Assembly
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Thursday inaugurated Baby Day Care
Center here at Parliament House.
Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and
National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for
National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Saira
Afzal Tarar and representatives of UNICEF were also present
on the occasion.
Talking to media after inauguration, Speaker Sardar
Ayaz Sadiq said the Center was specially established for
the purpose of facilitating women whose babies are small.
He said that MNA Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto’s son was
the first baby to be entertained by this facility today
during inauguration.
He said that it was need for the mothers who are
desirous of proper care of their kids.
He expressed the hope that the center would facilitate
the women parliamentarians and employees.
Speaker National Assembly said that he would also
write to provincial assemblies to establish such centers
with support of UNICEF.
Minister of State for Information Broadcasting and
National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb said that as per
commitment, the Day Care Center was inaugurated here at
Parliament House.
She said after three-month maternity leave, mothers
required to take care of their kids and its is very
important to facilitate mothers and their babies.
She said that on every level such efforts should be
made to facilitate mothers and babies.
The minister further said that establishment of such
Day Care Centres would imrpove nutrition level of children
and go a long way to overcome the issue of malnutrition and
provide an enabling environemnt for both mother and child.
Minister of State for National Health Services,
Regulations and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar, speaking
on the occasion said that the it would facilitate mothers
to take care of their kids in the newly established Center.
She said that the Center would be made more practical
and all the required facilities would be available for the
kids care.
She said that “We also require space for establishing
such centers in the provincial assemblies with support of
UNICEF.”
UNICEF representatives expressed pleasure for the
partnership with the Parliament by establishing Day Care
Center at Parliament House.
She said that they were looking forward to provinces
for same collaboration, adding that it was not just a
feeding room but one facility for the mothers and their
babies.
Earlier, the Speaker National Assembly, Minister of
State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage,
Minister of State for National Health Services, Regulations
and Coordination Saira Afzal Tarar, parliamentarians and
representatives of UNICEF visited the Day Care Center.
The Center was established with support of Ministry
of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination
and UNICEF.