NA Speaker greets hindu community on eve of diwali

ISLAMABAD, Oct 18 (APP):Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker National Assembly Wednesday greeted Hindu parliamentarians and the community on their religious festival Diwali.

In his message, he expressed his delight on this auspicious occasion and said that Diwali was a celebration that advocated peace, affection and humanity in the Society.

The speaker said that Pakistan was a pluralistic country this was enriched with cultural diversity and celebrates each of them with equal zeal and zest. He also recognized the rich contributions of the Hindu community in prosperity and development of the County.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly also conveyed his sincere and warm greetings on Diwali to his fellow Hindu Members of the National Assembly. He also appreciated their contribution in national development, fostering national unity and cohesion.