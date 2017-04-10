NA speaker for further promoting Pak-Belarus economic, parliamentary collaboration

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq Monday called for greater interaction and people-to-people

contact with Belarus.

He expressed these views talking to the parliamentary

delegation of Republic of Belarus led by Chairman of the House of

Representatives of Belarus Vladimir Andreinchenko, who called on him

here.

He stressed the need for new synergies of parliamentary and

economic cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.

The speaker said consistent engagement between both

countries has added depth to the existing relations and parliament

of Pakistan endeavors to further strengthen the bilateral ties

between the legislatures of two countries.

He underlined the need for pro-active parliamentary diplomacy

to supplement government-to-government interaction.

Referring to the role of Parliamentary Friendship Groups, he

added consistent Parliamentary engagements are highly

imperative for facilitating diversification of trade and economic

relations.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also called for diversification of the

existing collaboration between both countries.

“Pakistan is looking for new trade partners as the government has

also offered attractive incentives to foreign investors” the speaker

added.

He said it is the best time for the companies of

Belarus to explore Pakistan for investment and joint ventures in

areas of mutual interest.

He further said Pakistan is keen to benefit from

Belarus’s trade, agriculture and manufacturing sectors in Pakistan.

He emphasized the need for expansion of economic relations through

sustained engagement of chambers of commerce and other business

forums.

The speaker remarked that Pakistan is committed to fostering

regional integration by linking regional countries into `One Belt’

of trade, prosperity and connectivity.

He assured the Belarus Parliamentary delegation that Pakistan

is determined to benefit the entire region from CPEC and its sea

ports to assist the regional countries in achieving shared

prosperity.

Talking to speaker, Chairman of the House of Representatives

of Belarus Vladimir Andreinchenko expressed his desire to cement

inter-parliamentary, economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan

and Belarus.

He stressed the need for regular interaction between

Parliamentarians of both countries and said parliamentary

engagement could play a pivotal role to bring both nations closer.

He said Belarus and Pakistani business communities were

in regular contact and has inked various agreements for mutual

cooperation.

He said Pakistan is an important trade partner of Belarus

and is interested in broadening trade with Pakistan as both the

countries have immense potential to expand bilateral trade and

economic relations in diverse fields.

Later on, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed

between National Assembly of Pakistan and House of Representatives

of Belarus in an impressive ceremony held in the Parliament House.

The MoU was signed by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Vladimir Andreinchenko. Earlier, Vladimir Andreinchenko, also planted a Sapling of Mangolia

Grandi Flora in the lawn of Parliament House.

Chairman Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs Sardar Awais

Ahmad Khan Leghari and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary

of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei G. Ermolovich were also present on

the occasion.