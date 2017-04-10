NA speaker for further promoting Pak-Belarus economic, parliamentary collaboration

ISLAMABAD, April 10 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq Monday called for greater interaction and people-to-people
contact with Belarus.
He expressed these views talking to the parliamentary
delegation of Republic of Belarus led by Chairman of the House of
Representatives of Belarus Vladimir Andreinchenko, who called on him
here.
He stressed the need for new synergies of parliamentary and
economic cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.
The speaker said consistent engagement between both
countries has added depth to the existing relations and parliament
of Pakistan endeavors to further strengthen the bilateral ties
between the legislatures of two countries.
He underlined the need for pro-active parliamentary diplomacy
to supplement government-to-government interaction.
Referring to the role of Parliamentary Friendship Groups, he
added consistent Parliamentary engagements are highly
imperative for facilitating diversification of trade and economic
relations.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq also called for diversification of the
existing collaboration between both countries.
“Pakistan is looking for new trade partners as the government has
also offered attractive incentives to foreign investors” the speaker
added.
He said it is the best time for the companies of
Belarus to explore Pakistan for investment and joint ventures in
areas of mutual interest.
He further said Pakistan is keen to benefit from
Belarus’s trade, agriculture and manufacturing sectors in Pakistan.
He emphasized the need for expansion of economic relations through
sustained engagement of chambers of commerce and other business
forums.
The speaker remarked that Pakistan is committed to fostering
regional integration by linking regional countries into `One Belt’
of trade, prosperity and connectivity.
He assured the Belarus Parliamentary delegation that Pakistan
is determined to benefit the entire region from CPEC and its sea
ports to assist the regional countries in achieving shared
prosperity.
Talking to speaker, Chairman of the House of Representatives
of Belarus Vladimir Andreinchenko expressed his desire to cement
inter-parliamentary, economic and diplomatic ties between Pakistan
and Belarus.
He stressed the need for regular interaction between
Parliamentarians of both countries and said parliamentary
engagement could play a pivotal role to bring both nations closer.
He said Belarus and Pakistani business communities were
in regular contact and has inked various agreements for mutual
cooperation.
He said Pakistan is an important trade partner of Belarus
and is interested in broadening trade with Pakistan as both the
countries have immense potential to expand bilateral trade and
economic relations in diverse fields.
Later on, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed
between National Assembly of Pakistan and House of Representatives
of Belarus in an impressive ceremony held in the Parliament House.
The MoU was signed by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Vladimir Andreinchenko. Earlier, Vladimir Andreinchenko, also planted a Sapling of Mangolia
Grandi Flora in the lawn of Parliament House.
Chairman Standing Committee for Foreign Affairs Sardar Awais
Ahmad Khan Leghari and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary
of Belarus to Pakistan Andrei G. Ermolovich were also present on
the occasion.