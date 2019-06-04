ISLAMABAD, Jun 4 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has extended warm greetings to the Muslim Ummah and the fellow countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The NA Speaker, in his message, felicitated the nation on the joyous occasion of Eid. “We are thankful to Allah Almighty who gave us the opportunity to keep fast, offer prayers and help our needy brothers and sisters during the month of Ramazan.’’

Asad Qaiser said, “The Eid day brings happiness for us; however, the true joy relates with taking care of the needs of our poor brothers and sisters, and share our happiness with them. Our acts should help reduce the social divisions and promote the spirit of sacrifice, mutual harmony and fraternity.Only then we can provide strong foundation for the establishment of a welfare Islamic society.”