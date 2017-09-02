NA Speaker felicitates countrymen on Eid-ul-Azha

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker National
Assembly has extended his warm greetings to the fellow countrymen
on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.
In his message, Speaker NA said that Eid-ul-Azha reminds us of
the great sacrifice laid down by Hazrat Ibrahim A.S. He said the
sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim A.S. enshrines a wider message for the
Muslims, that is the message of sacrificing for virtues, humanity,
country fellows and also igniting the spirit of patience, tolerance
and endurance.
The Speaker said Eid, day brings happiness for us, however the
true joy relates with taking care of the needs of our poor brothers
and sisters and to include them in our pleasures, said a news
release.
“Our acts should help smoothen the social irregularities and
promote the spirit of sacrifice, mutual harmony and fraternity. Only
then we can provide strong foundation for the establishment of a
welfare Islamic society”, he said.
He stated that on this day, let us renew our pledge and pray
for the prosperity and development of entire Muslim Ummah. He prayed
to Almighty Allah to guide all the Muslims to tread right path and
help them follow the true spirit of Islam.
“May Allah help and protect us all. Amen”, he added.
The Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi also
felicitated Muslim in Pakistan and across the globe on the eve of
Eid-ul-Azha.
He underlined the significance of this Islamic festive that
strengthens the spirit of sacrifice and harmony among the Muslim
Ummah and encompasses the under-privileged segments of the society
in shared celebrations.
