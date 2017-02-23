NA Speaker expresses grief, sorrow over loss of precious lives in Lahore blast

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker and

Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly have

expressed their heartfelt grief and sorrow over the loss of the

precious lives in a blast at Defence Lahore Thursday.

In their separate statements, the Speaker, and Deputy Speaker

sympathized with the bereaved families and prayed to Almighty Allah

to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the

members of bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

They also prayed for early recovery of injured and directed

the concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to

them.