NA Speaker, Dy Speaker condole with Mushahid Hussain

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Thursday condoled the

death of mother-in-law of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.

In their separate condolence messages to Mushahid Hussain

Syed, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their heartfelt grief

and sorrow over the sad demise of his mother-in-law, said a press

release.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in

eternal peace and grant strength and fortitude to him and other

members of the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.