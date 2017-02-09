ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi Thursday condoled the
death of mother-in-law of Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed.
In their separate condolence messages to Mushahid Hussain
Syed, the Speaker and Deputy Speaker expressed their heartfelt grief
and sorrow over the sad demise of his mother-in-law, said a press
release.
They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in
eternal peace and grant strength and fortitude to him and other
members of the family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.
NA Speaker, Dy Speaker condole with Mushahid Hussain
