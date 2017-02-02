NA Speaker, Deputy Speaker condole over death of Shahid Hashmi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Speaker and Murtaza

Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker National Assembly have condoled the passing away of Senior Journalist Syed Shahid Hashmi, uncle of Syed Shamoon Hashmi, Joint Secretary National Assembly Secretariat and Syed Zafar Hashmi, Chief Reporter of Daily Dunya.

In their separate condolence messages, the Speaker and Deputy

Speaker expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of Syed Shahid Hashmi.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal

peace and grant courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.