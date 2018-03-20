NA Speaker, Deputy condole Ayaz Soomro’s demise

National 
ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, acting Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi Tuesday expressed their profound grief over the demise of Member National Assembly, Muhammad Ayaz Soomro.
In their separate condolence messages to bereaved family, the Speaker and the Acting Speaker expressed their grief and sorrow over the demise of Muhammad Ayaz Soomro.   Paying rich tributes to the services of Muhammad Ayaz Soomro, the Speaker and the Acting Speaker said that he was a politician of high repute, who has rendered valuable contributions in legislative business during his tenure as Member of National Assembly and worked for the betterment of marginalized segments of the society. “His services will be remembered for a long time to come, “they said. They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to members of the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.

