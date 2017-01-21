NA Speaker, Deputy condemn Parachinar bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi on Saturday condemned a bomb blast in the fruit and vegetable market of Parachinar claiming many precious lives.

In their separate statements, they termed it a barbaric and shameful act of terrorism, saying the elements involved in such activities were

the enemies of humanity and the country.

The Speaker and Deputy Speaker asked the law enforcing agencies to arrest the miscreants involved in the heinous act and bring them to justice.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the souls of martyred in

eternal peace and sympathized with their bereaved families. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured.