NA speaker convenes parliamentary parties meeting

Islamabad, October 27, (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has convened the meeting of the Leaders of the Parliamentary Parties in

the National Assembly on Wednesday at 3:30 pm in Parliament House.

The meeting has been convened on the request of the government to discuss the reallocation of seats in the

National Assembly in accordance with the provisional results of the Census, 2017. Speaker National Assembly

will chair the meeting.

The Parliamentary Leaders invited to attend the meeting included Zahid Hamid, Minister for Law and Justice, Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Interior, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Minister for Railways, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Leader of the Oppposition, Syed Naveed Qamar, MNA, Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Hussain Qureshi, MNA, Dr. Muhammad Farooq Sattar, MNA, Maulana Fazal-ul-Rehman, Chairman, Special Committee on Kashmir, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar, MNA, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, MNA, Sahibzada Tariq Ullah, MNA, Ghulam Murtaza Jatoi, MNA, Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, MNA, Ch. Pervez Ellahi, MNA, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, MNA,

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, MNA, Nasir Khan, MNA, Ejaz ul Haq, MNA, Sardar Kamal Khan Bangulzai, MNA, Iftikhar-ud-din, MNA and

Syed Essa Nori MNA.