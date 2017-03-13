NA Speaker chairs meeting on military courts

ISLAMABAD, March 13 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Monday chaired a consultative meeting of parliamentary leaders of political parties here at its chamber on the issue of military courts.

The meeting discussed the concerns of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and other political parties on extending the mandate of military courts.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Law Zahid Hamid, senators Farooq H Naek, Sherry Rehman and Taj Haider, besides members of the National Assembly, including Naeema Kishwar, Sheikh Sallahudin and Arif Alvi.