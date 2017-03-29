NA Speaker calls on Turkish President in Ankara

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Pakistan and Turkey Wednesday
reaffirmed their commitment to further reinforce the special
ties and growing cooperation between the two countries.
The reaffirmation was made during a meeting between
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, according to a message
received here from Turkey.
President Erdogan was accompanied by Speaker of the
Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA) Ismail Kahraman,
Chairman of Turkey-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group
Muhammet Balta, and other senior Turkish officials.
Speaker Ayaz Sadiq was accompanied by Convener of
Pakistan-Turkey Friendship Group in the National Assembly,
Pervaiz Malik, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkey Sohail
Mahmood.
During the meeting, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq conveyed cordial
greetings of the leadership and people of Pakistan and lauded
the remarkable progress made by Turkey under President
Erdogan’s stewardship, adding that it was a shining example
for the Muslim Ummah to emulate.
He also conveyed best wishes from Pakistan for Turkey’s
enhanced political development and economic progress in the
future.
Reiterating Pakistan’s strong solidarity with the
government and people of Turkey against the heinous coup
attempt of July 15, the Speaker expressed deep admiration for
the historic resistance by the Turkish people – led from the
front by President Erdogan – against the illegal action, which
served as an inspiration for people across the globe.
He also recalled his own interaction with the TGNA
Speaker on the night of July 15 to convey Pakistan’s
unequivocal support and solidarity and highlighted the
unanimous resolutions adopted, later, by the two Houses of
Pakistan Parliament in support of Turkey’s democracy and
democratic institutions.
Speaker Ayaz Sadiq highlighted the immense growth of
Pakistan-Turkey relations under the leadership of Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif and President Erdogan.
Stressing both sides’ resolve at the highest level to
bring the bilateral economic relationship at par with their
excellent political relations, the Speaker noted that the
conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) would play a
crucial role in this endeavor.
The Speaker also thanked Turkey for its growing
investments in Pakistan, which were making important
contribution towards prosperity and development of both
countries.
The National Assembly Speaker also apprised President
Erdogan of the pivotal role of the two parliaments, especially
of the Pakistan-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Groups, in
following the lead of the highest political leadership towards
forging a robust partnership between the two countries.
Extending a warm welcome to the Speaker, President
Erdogan conveyed his greetings for President Mamnoon Hussain
and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.
Noting the consistent growth in the multifaceted Turkey-
Pakistan relationship, President Erdogan stressed that steps
should continue to be taken to take the political, economic,
trade, defence, defence industry, and cultural cooperation to
newer levels.
Recalling his recent visit to Pakistan to attend the
13th Economic Coordination Organization (ECO) Summit in
Islamabad, he hoped that the momentum generated by it would
enable the regional countries to impart further depth to their
economic initiatives.
President Erdogan also reaffirmed Turkey’s full support
and solidarity for Pakistan on all issues and reiterated the
resolve to further fortify bilateral ties.
Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is visiting Turkey along with
a parliamentary delegation at the invitation of TGNA Speaker
Ismail Kahraman. He had, earlier, called on Prime Minister
Binali Yildrim and exchanged views a wide range of issues
pertaining to Pakistan-Turkey relations.
The Speaker had also held extensive consultations with
his Turkish counterpart, during which the two sides inter alia
discussed ways of further intensifying collaboration between
the two parliaments.
He had also visited the bombed part of the Turkish
Parliament and paid tributes to the martyrs of the 15 July
coup attempt in Turkey.
During the Istanbul leg of his visit to Turkey, the
Speaker would have broad interaction with Turkish dignitaries
and business representatives.
