NA Speaker calls on PM

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (APP): Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq called on Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday.

The recent visit of Pakistan’s Parliamentary delegation to Afghanistan, led by Speaker of the National Assembly, came under discussion during the meeting.

The Prime Minister stated that exchange of Parliamentary delegations between the two countries would further strengthen bilateral relations and will go a long way in realizing the shared objective of regional peace and stability.