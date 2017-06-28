NA Speaker calls for regular interaction between political, parliamentary leadership

ISLAMABAD, Jun 28 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz
Sadiq Wednesday stressed the need for regular interaction between
political and parliamentary leadership to build bridges of
understanding and friendship.
He expressed these views while talking with Vyacheslav
Volodin, Chairman of Duma (Russian Parliament) and Chung Sye-kyun,
Speaker of Republic of Korea in the sideline meetings separately
during 2nd Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries’ Parliaments’
(MSEAP), according to a message received from Seoul, Republic of
Korea.
Wide range of issues including enhancing parliamentary and
economic ties between Pakistan and their respective countries came
under discussion.
While talking with his Russian counterpart, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq
said that Pakistan and Russia not only share the same Continent but
also the same values of democracy and human freedom, therefore, both
the nations need to take their bilateral relation to new heights.
He said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and
wants to diversify them through parliamentary, people-to-people and
economic ties. He said that joint efforts by the both countries are
needed for regional peace and progress.
Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin supported the
idea of his Pakistani counterpart to hold a conference in Pakistan
devoted to security issues and fight against terrorism with the
participation of Iran, China, Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The Speaker invited his Russian counterpart to visit Pakistan
which he accepted to visit by the end of year. Vyacheslav Volodin
also invited his Pakistani counterpart to take part in a session of
the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty
Organization (CSTO) and the Inter-Parliamentary Union. The Speaker
agreed to participate in both the meetings.
Speaking to the Korean Speaker, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq highlighted
the need for regular interaction between political leadership,
parliamentarians and people of both the countries that would take
the existing bilateral relations between both the countries to new
heights.
He also stressed the need for frequent exchange of
Parliamentary Delegation and to re-activate friendship groups
between the two Parliaments for better understanding and enhanced
cooperation through parliamentary diplomacy.
Chung Sye-kyun, Speaker of Republic of Korea agreed with the
Speaker and said that his government also desires to have cordial
relation with Pakistan.
He said that his government also attaches immense importance
to its relations with Pakistan and wants to further cement them
through cooperation in diverse fields.
The Korean Speaker said that his country is eager to assist
Pakistan in strengthening democratic institutions, aiding in
capacity building and trainings.