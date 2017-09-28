NA speaker approaches IHC against baseless allegations

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq approached the Islamabad High Court to challenge the order of

the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra)’s Council

of Complaints in which it had dismissed his complaint against a private TV

channel and its anchor, Rauf Klasra.

The petitioner alleged that Rauf Klasra anchor of 92 Channel

leveled false allegations against him of kidnapping father of a

NADRA official to pressurize him to refrain from documenting

evidence of alleged rigging during elections in NA-122, from where

Sadiq won.

He made PEMRA through its Chairman, M/S Galaxy Broadcast

Network (Pvt) Ltd – 92 News – and Klasra respondents in the

petition.

He stated that his authorized person, Abdul Jabbar Ali, the

then Secretary NA, lodged a complaint before PEMRA on September 7,

2016, against the false allegations aired by 92 News on September 6,

2016, through its programme “Muqabil”.

PEMRA referred the application to its Islamabad’s council of

complaints for opinion, which, he said, instead of dealing with the

sensitivity of this issue remained busy about the technicalities.

He said the Council of Complaints proceeded ex-parte on

July 31 “to oblige” channel and its anchor and decided the matter

against all norms of justice.

The speaker has prayed the court to set aside PEMRA’s Counsel

of Complaint order of July 31 and redress grievance of the

petitioner.