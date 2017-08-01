NA speaker announces 6-member panel of presiding officers

ISLAMABAD, August 1 (APP): National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq

Tuesday announced a six-memebr panel of presiding officers for 44th session.

In pursuance of sub-rule one of rule 13 of Rules of Procedure and

Conduct of Business in National Assembly 2007, the speaker announced the names of MNAs Muhammad Pervaiz Malik, Chaudhary Mehmood Bashir Virk, Ghulam Mustafa Shah, Zahid Hamid and Shahida Akhtar Ali.

These members shall chair the House proceedings in order of precedence,

in absence of the speaker and deputy speaker.