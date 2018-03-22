NA Speaker, Acting Speaker greet Nation on Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Mar 22 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Acting Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi have greeted the nation on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day and said that March 23 has a special significance in the history of Sub-Continent.

The Speaker, in his separate congratulatory message to the nation, said that 78 years ago, on this day, the Muslim of South Asia, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Lahore, resolved to work for an independent Muslim State, said a press release.

The Lahore Resolution which came to be known as Pakistan Resolution imparted a new vigor and impetus to the movement of independence giving Muslim’s a new sense of purpose and direction.

He said that the Quaid-e-Azam embodied Islamic principles of tolerance and humanism which encourage him to rally around, not only Muslim public opinion but also support from other minorities to demand and create a separate Muslim homeland.

“It is a tribute to his leadership and honesty of purpose that within short period of seven years he secured Pakistan against heavy odds through peaceful means,” the Speaker added.

He reiterated that while celebrating Pakistan Day, it is incumbent to resolve the spirit of national unity and follow the Quaid’s guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

The Acting Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi said that this Resolution gave an idea to the Muslims and united them for the achievement of a shared objective.

Both the leaders assured the nation that the Parliament and present democratic government were committed to preserve Pakistan’s great cultural heritage, distinct political and civilization in the light of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Government was making its earnest efforts to bring about economic and social revolution in keeping with the spirit of the Pakistan Resolution they said.