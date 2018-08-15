Voting for electing new NA speaker begins

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):The voting process for electing Speaker National Assembly has begun

here on Wednesday at Parliament house.

Only two candidates including Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s

Syed Khurseed Ahmed Shah and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s

Asad Qaiser are vying for the top slot.The election is being held through secret ballot.

The NA secretary is announcing the names of members

one by one to cast their votes for choosing their favourite candidate as

Speaker for next five years. Each contestant has already conveyed the names of

his two agents to the speaker.

In the presence of polling agents, counting of the vote will take place and speaker

will announce results of the election after completing the counting process.

After the result, the outgoing speaker will take oath from the newly elected speaker. The new

speaker will conduct the election of the deputy speaker.