National 
Views: 190

NA session starts

Posted By: Uploader

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):The National Assembly session started at 10:35 am here Wednesday at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and Naat.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is
in the Chair.
The agenda items included Question Hour, calling
attention notices, introduction of a bill, legislative business and
presentation of periodical reports of standing committees.

RANDOM NEWS

Our Potential Media Subscribers

Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Broadcast networks 71 Total
TV stations 05 Total
Magazines 1240 Total
Sattelite Radio Stations 01 Total
Radio Stations 103 Total

Visit Our Office

18 Mauve Area Street 28, G-7/1
Islamabad 44000
+92-51-2203064-7

Follow Us

Important Links