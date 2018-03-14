NA session starts

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP):The National Assembly session started at 10:35 am here Wednesday at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and Naat.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq is
in the Chair.
The agenda items included Question Hour, calling
attention notices, introduction of a bill, legislative business and
presentation of periodical reports of standing committees.
