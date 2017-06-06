ISLAMABAD , June 6 (APP): The National Assembly session started here at the Parliament House on Tuesday at 11:40 a.m. with the recitation of the verses from the Holy Quran and Naat.
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq was in the chair.
The agenda included general discussion on the budget for the year 2017-18.
NA session starts
