NA session starts

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): The session of National Assembly (NA) started here on Thursday at the Parliament House with recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat at 10:30 am.

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi was in the chair.

The House would take up agenda items including Question Hour, Calling

Attention Notices, Legislative Business, Motions, Motion of Thanks, Introduction of Bill and Points of Order.