NA session likely to be convened from Aug 12 to 14:Ali Zafar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Information, Broadcasting and Law, Barrister Ali Zafar on Wednesday said the Session of National Assembly was likely to be convened from August 12 to 14.

Talking to a private news channel, Barrister Ali Zafar said a summary had been sent to the president for convening the NA Session.

The minister said the newly elected members would take oath in the assembly session, adding the assembly would then elect the Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the House.

He said under the constitution, it was compulsory to summon the National Assembly session before August 15.

Barrister Ali Zafar said, it was also expected that sessions of all the provincial assemblies would also be called on the same dates.