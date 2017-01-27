NA session adjourned to discuss Code of Conduct

ISLAMABAD Jan 27 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on

Friday adjourned proceedings of the House for half an hour to discuss the Code of Conduct with Parliamentary leaders.

Soon after the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and Naat, the

Speaker said, in view of the regrettable conduct of some parliamentarians in the House, it has become inevitable to evolve certain Code of Conduct for running the House.

“What happened yesterday was highly regrettable and I have invited

leaders of parliamentary parties to my chamber for preparing a Code of Conduct for the House business,” the Speaker said.

Therefore, the proceedings of the House are suspended for half an hour

to discuss modalities for the conduct of smooth business in the House.