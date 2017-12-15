NA session adjourned due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 15 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Friday adjourned the House proceeding due to lack of quorum.

“The House is adjourned to meet again on Monday at 4:00 pm,” he said after the member-count and around 49-minute suspension of the NA proceeding due to lack of quorum pointed out by PPPP Shagufta Jumani.

The Speaker initially suspended the proceedings for 49 minutes, but after the secretariat staff confirmed that a quorum was not present, he adjourned the sitting until Monday evening without taking up any item on the 10-point agenda.

Under the rules, the House can still carry out the proceedings even without a quorum, if not pointed out by any member. The rule is often used by the opposition parties as a mark of protest on any issue and to embarrass the government, as it is the primary responsibility of the ruling party to ensure a quorum during a regular session of parliament.

The agenda included questions hour, calling attention notice, Periodical report of the Standing

Committee, motions and legislative business.