NA proceeding suspended due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, Dec 13 (APP):Proceedings of National Assembly was suspended due to lack of quorum on Wednesday.

Parliamentary leader Federally-Administered Tribal Areas ( FATA) Shah Jee Gul Afridi pointed out the quorum when the Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq announced question-hour.

The Speaker asked for the member-count and suspended the proceeding till completion of the quorum as the required number of lawmakers was not present in the House.