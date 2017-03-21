NA passes The Constitution (Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill, 2007

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): The National Assembly on Tuesday passed The Constitution (Twenty-eighth Amendment) Bill 2007 with two thirds majority to set up military courts in the country for next two years for trial of terrorists.

The house accorded approval to the bill with 255 votes in its favour and four members, including Jamshed Dasti, Mahmood Khan Achakzai and Abdul Qahar Wadan opposing the same.

Members from Jamiat Ulema Islam abstained from voting on plea that their amendments were not incorporated in the bill.

All major parties in the government and the opposition stood firm and united against terrorism when they passed the bill to try terrorists at military courts for ridding society from the menace.

The house also unanimously passed the Pakistan Army (Amendment)

Bill, 2007.

The bills were moved by Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid in the Parliament.

The house also adopted all amendments with majority moved by the minister and rejected with majority the amendments of four parliamentarians from opposition benches, including S Iqbal Qadri and Jamshed Dasti.

Speaking in the house, Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar thanked all the parliamentarians for showing unanimity on the bill and said it was the dire need of having such bill for the country.

He also appreciated the technical committee headed by the Speaker National Assembly. He termed the decision of the parliamentary parties leaders as good and correct one.

Later, the Law Minister moved a resolution in the house that parliamentary leaders of all parties had consensus to form a parliamentary committee on national security comprising leaders of parliamentary parties under the National Assembly Speaker.

He said the terms of reference of the committee included to discuss issues of national security, to oversee National Action Plan, to monitor the process of transition from military courts to civil courts through criminal justice reforms, and to present periodical reports of the committee to both the houses of parliament.