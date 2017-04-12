NA passes Pakistan Council for Science and Technology Bill

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): The National Assembly on Wednesday passed d the Pakistan Council for Science and Technology Bill, 2017 as passed by the Senate with amendments.

Minister for Defence Production and Science and Technology Rana Tanveer Hussain tabled this bill which was passed by the House.

Pakistan Council for Science and Technology (PCST), an organization

under the administrative control of Ministry of Science and Technology, was established through a Resolution. After the passage of this bill, it will provide a forum for coordination of S&T activities with National and international agencies and identification of priority subjects with reference to their bearing on socio-economic development and National Security.

PML-N female lawmaker Shaista Pervaiz presented the committee’s report on the Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Bill, 2017. The House condoned the delay in the presentation of the report.

Minister for Law presented the Second Quarterly Report of the Board of Directors of the State Bank of Pakistan on the state of Pakistanâ€™s Economy for the year 2016-2017.

The periodical reports of the Standing Committees on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan; Rules of Procedure and Privileges; National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination; Law and Justice and Planning, Development and Reforms were presented.

The House took up a Calling Attention Notice (CAN) on a letter of

Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) to the government employees regarding loans. Responding to this CAN, Minister for Law Zahid Hamid said that AGPR has informed that no such letters have been issued in this regard. But he said that if there is any proof of such letters then strict action will be taken against the concerned authorities.

Another CAN on electricity load-shedding was deferred due to absence of the movers. Members belonging to PPP staged a walkout from the House as a protest over the disappearance of three persons.Â MQM members also staged a walkout from the House over missing persons of their party.

PTI and JI members also staged a walkout from the House as a protest over blocking of CNICs of Pakhtuns by the Interior Ministry.

Later, the Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbassi adjourned the House to meet again on Thursday at 1030 hours.