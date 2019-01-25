NA passes motion to elect Standing Committees

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP):National Assembly on Friday passed a motion to elect the Standing Committees and authorized the Speaker to include any member and make changes in the composition of these Committees.
The motion was moved by the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan which was passed by the House after voice voting.
