NA passes Legal Practitioners Bill

ISLAMABAD Feb 01 (APP): National Assembly Wednesday passed

Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill 2016, to

furhter amend Bar Council and Legal Practitioners Act 1973.

The bill, moved by Law Minister Zahid Hamid provides that

the federal government and provincial governments may make

grants-in-aid to Pakistan Bar Council, Islamabad Bar Council,

Provincial Bar Councils and the Bar Associations as they may

deem fit, having regard to the total number of advocates on

the roll of Bar Council or Bar Associations and in certain

cases keeping in view also the requirements of a particular

Bar Council or Association in accordance with the prescribed

procedure.

This bill seeks to rectify an anomaly created by the Legal

Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Act 2014 wherein

the number of seats for Punjab Bar Council in the said act

had remained un-amended.

Moreover, for the benefit of the lawyers community, it

is proposed to bring Bar Councils and Associations in the

ambit of federal grants. The grants shall be made having

regard to the total number of advocates on the roll of Bar

Councils or Bar Associations and in certain cases keeping

also in view the requirements of a particular Bar Council

or Bar Association in accordance with the prescribed

procedure.